New Sobey's store will double Foodland's size

The Sobey's that will replace the Foodland on Division Street in Cobourg will more than double the store in size, Cobourg director of planning Glenn McGlashon's report said this week.

McGlashon presented the news at a public meeting prior to council's committee-of-the-whole meeting Monday night, where a bylaw amendment to permit the development was approved.

Subject lands include both the current Foodland site and the site immediately to the north where Sizzle Southern Style Barbecue operates (at the southeast corner of Division and Patterson streets).

Plans call for a new grocery store measuring 3,025 square metres (compared to Foodland's 1,420 metres) and up to two new free-standing commercial buildings at the south end of the property.

The restaurant will be demolished, and the replacement store built on that corner. During construction, the existing Foodland will remain in operation.

A secondary 374-square-metre retail building at the southwest corner of the property is the first one contemplated after the new store is built. No tenant is confirmed as yet. A second additional building of 1,514 square metres, farther to the east, is part of the longer-term plans.

When finished, the complex will have 208 parking spaces (reduced to 190 during the season when the gardening centre is in operation).

Features include rooftop screening of HVAC machinery, enclosed loading dock, noise fencing, landscaping and low-impact LED lighting. Site furnishings such as a seating area and bicycle racks are also part of the plans.

Access points must be limited and designed to minimize danger to pedestrian and vehicular traffic. The two traffic reports provided by Sobey's support the development, but specifics of access will be a key point of discussion going forward.

There is easy access from the north via Patterson Street, which is a signalized intersection.

Foodland customers are more apt to use its two Division Street accesses, and the completed Sobey's will feature access from Division Street just to the south of the store.

The southern Division Street access does concern municipal staff, and further analysis will be done during the site-plan review process.

“As we indicated, those are technical matters that can be addressed through the site-plan application,” McGlashon told council.

“We will be working on that particular issue over the next several months.”

Councillor Forrest Rowden said the situation is similar to that of the Home Hardware store just north of the train tracks. A major outlet to the store is the Kerr Street entrance to the north, but a right-in-right-out-only entry on Division Street seems to be working well.

Director of public works Barry Thrasher agreed that is the case, but said they are worried about the southern Division Street entrance's proximity to the Tim Hortons entrance just south of the property.

“Sobey's representatives are aware of the Home Hardware site — they may be looking at a number of different options,” McGlashon said.

