In 2008, a young gentleman in Cobourg named Ryan Mullins organized a first-ever golf tournament to raise funds in support of the Northumberland Hills Hospital palliative-care program.

Ryan was inspired to give back to the hospital in recognition of the care provided to his good friend Chris Mansey. Diagnosed with colon cancer at the age of 26, Chris spent many days as a patient at Northumberland Hills Hospital prior to his passing at the young age of 30.

After an incredible nine-year history, Ryan brought along Chris's parents Richard and Lorraine to make a presentation of a final cheque from the annual event to Northumberland Hills Hospital Foundation executive director Rhonda Cunningham.

Rhonda was delighted and amazed to announce that, over these nine years, Chris Mansey's friends, family members and sponsors have raised the outstanding total of $104,165.

“Thank you to everyone who had a hand in this,” she said. “We are truly inspired by your devotion and success, and we are most grateful.”

• • •

COBOURG — Tickets are now on sale for the big 150 Years of Fashion event on May 6.

Jointly hosted by Victoria Hall Volunteers and Northumberland Players, it celebrates the Canada 150 year by showcasing the amazing variety of a century and a half of styles.

They have more than 10,000 garments to choose from, thanks to the amazing collection at the Northumberland Players' Costume House, and the selection process is going on now to pick out the best pieces from endless ranks of luxurious silk-and-velvet opera cloaks, beaded gowns suitable for a queen and humbler clothing like '60s-era hippy garb.

Selections made so far include a classic green dress out of Downtown Abbey, a pink-and-grey beaded flapper dress and a few items that reflect the classic style of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

There are sure to be plenty of outfits that pique your interest and rekindle memories of bygone days, displayed by models of every age, from children to seniors.

And as all the volunteers will be in costume too, organizers are inviting you to wear something special yourself — a favourite dress or that fascinator you bought for a wedding and haven't touched since.

Doors will open 45 minutes in advance of both the 2 and 7:30 p.m. shows to allow an opportunity to view costumes on display prior to the fashion show.

Victoria Hall provides the ambience. Refreshments will be served, and the cash bar will be open.

And given the date, it might make a wonderful Mother's Day idea.

Only 360 seats are available, and tickets are $30 through the Victoria Hall Concert Hall box office (905-372-2210 or concerthallatvictoriahall.com).

• • •

PORT HOPE — Everyone is Irish on St. Patty's Day, so the Port Hope Legion is inviting you to celebrate March 17 with two big events on one great night.

Pub Night begins it all, with wings and finger foods at $10 per person from 5 to 7 p.m.

After that, from 7 to 11 p.m., it's Karaoke Night.

There will also be 50-50 draws and a raffle for a basket full of goodies.

Then come back the next day if you're interested in some cribbage. Register at noon ($4 per person), and play at 1 p.m. There will be sandwiches and a 50-50 draw.

The Port Hope Legion (Branch 30) is located at 29 Thomas St. For more information, call 905-885-6585.

• • •

PORT HOPE — March-break week is finalized for the Port Hope Public Library, with something each day from Monday through Friday.

• Monday — 11 a.m. launch party for the new Ted Staunton book Harry and Clare's Amazing Staycation (with book sales, courtesy of Furby House Books).

• Tuesday — 11 a.m. session on creating your own family tree.

• Wednesday – 11 a.m. program on bird watching, and creating your own feeder to attract them (bring your own binoculars). As well, there's a 2 p.m. movie matinee, your chance to see Trolls.

• Thursday — It's games day for you and your friends to enjoy the pleasures of a good board game, plus a 2 p.m. movie matinee featuring the film Moana.

• Friday — 11 a.m. craft program celebrating St. Patrick's Day.

There's even something Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Garden Hill branch, with a 2 p.m. Crafternoon! program.

For the grown-ups, 2 p.m. Tuesday movie matinees in March are along the theme of Office Laughter. It kicked off this week with Desk Set (1957). Still to come:

• March 14 — 9 to 5 (1980)

• March 21 — Working Girl (1988)

• March 28 — The Devil Wears Prada (2006).

The library is located at 31 Queen St. For more information, call 905-885-4712.

• • •

