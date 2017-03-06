Getting the mail a safety concern for Cobourg man

COBOURG -

Ed Sikma breaks the law everyday, hoping for some help from the county.

Sikma has lived at 1116 Elgin St. W. for five years, which is essentially on the north side of Elgin Street West across from Rogers Road.

Sikma is 64 years old, suffers from emphysema and broke his back a few years ago.

Getting his mail at one of the community mailboxes Canada Post has installed on Rogers Road by Canadian Tire means Sikma has to cross five lanes of traffic on Elgin Street West.

There are pedestrian buttons situated on the south side of Elgin for pedestrians crossing Rogers Road, but nothing for anyone (including Sikma) wanting to cross Elgin.

This means he has two choices.

He can either wait for a northbound vehicle to activate the green light, which gives him less than 15 seconds to cross five lanes of traffic before the light goes to caution, or he has to jaywalk across the five lanes.

“I have to jaywalk every time I get my mail,” Sikma said.

“And it’s a short green. I can’t hustle across.”

There are no sidewalks on his side of the road, so Sikma said he has to cross where the lights are, even though there is no crossing for pedestrians.

There are lots of posts on the north side of the street and Sikma said, “it’s just a bit of wiring and two lights as far as I’m concerned.

“With the reconstruction of Elgin Street I thought it would be a good time (to install a pedestrian crossing), but I guess not.”

Sikma took his concerns to a Feb. 21 public-information meeting at the county building, where he spoke with Mo Pannu, director of transportation, waste and facilities management for Northumberland County.

There is a rehabilitation of Elgin Street from Strathy Road west (300 metres) to Rogers Road in the county’s 2017 capital budget.

Plans are for resurfacing the existing roadway, constructing curbs on the north side of the roadway between Strathy Road and Rogers Road, accessibility upgrades to the traffic signals, and crosswalks at Elgin Street and Strathy Road, as well as localized replacement and repair of existing storm sewers — but nothing in the works to help Sikma.

“They sympathized, but because of costs it’s not going to happen,” he reported.

In a written e-mail to Northumberland Today, Pannu, wrote, “the traffic signal currently installed at the intersection of Elgin Street and Rogers Road is a temporary installation in anticipation of a future extension of Rogers Road further north in the coming years (as outlined in the Town of Cobourg Official Plan).

“Because of the rather significant cost of installing a pedestrian crosswalk that meets all standards and requirements, the County will be looking at such a measure in conjunction with a future extension of Rogers Road, rather than undertaking this first in a temporary fashion.

“Commuter and pedestrian safety is, nevertheless, always one of the County’s key considerations in maintaining our network of county roads. As such, in speaking with this resident about his concerns, the County has initiated discussions with Canada Post on his behalf to determine whether a home delivery might be available under the circumstances and, if not, whether the installation of a mailbox on the north side of Elgin Street might be possible.”

But Sikma says, temporary or not, it’s still a safety issue.

“The trouble with that is, I still have to cross to go anywhere as a pedestrian.

“Even if it was temporary, it shouldn’t have to fall under the same guidelines as a permanent one, but safety should be first.”

A longer green light would help, he said, “but I need something to trigger it. You could be here for a long time waiting for a car to trigger it.

“There is no safe way to cross,” he declared.

The only alternative, he said, is to walk more than half a kilometre along the roadway. Given that there are no sidewalks, and with his age and health factors, it would make it extremely difficult.

