ALNWICK/HALDIMAND -

Since the1960s and long before municipal amalgamations, there has been an agreement between Alderville First Nation and Alnwick/Haldimand for fire services.

At the last Alnwick/Haldimand council session, that history was renewed with the passing of a bylaw to continue the provision of fire services to Alderville First Nation, but at a lower cost than the year before.

It was previously just over $45,000 for 2016 but after a review by the township treasurer, the price going forward for this year is down to $41,101.55, township administrator Terry Korotki said in an interview.

Township treasurer Arryn McNichol, in an interview, explained that the fire service contract for Alderville First Nation is based on the percentage of structures there when compared to Alnwick/Haldimand. There was a lot of growth in housing and other buildings in Alnwick/Haldimand so the percentage of the fire services paid by Alderville went down, he said.

Audited expenses are used to determine the total of fire services from which the percentages are used to translate into dollars, he explained.

“They were really pleased (with the reduced cost),” McNichol said.

The bylaw that has been passed for this year states that there is no levy for the first hour of assistance from the Centreton fire station but the cost beyond that is $450 per hour for firefighters and manned vehicles.

The closest fire station to the reserve is in Roseneath and “no additional levy will be charged for equipment and manpower responding” from this station, the bylaw continues.

The fire agreement also covers Vimy Ridge which is adjacent to Rice Lake, the bylaw states.

The fire service contract provides everything from fire suppression and search and rescue operations, to extrication service and medical assistance.

