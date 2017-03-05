Swimmers to compete at OFSAA championships

Some local high school swimmers from the Central Ontario Secondary School Athletics region will compete Tuesday and Wednesday at the OFSAA provincial championships in Windsor.

Swimmers from St. Mary Catholic Secondary School, Cobourg Collegiate Institute and Port Hope High School qualified at the recent COSSA championship meet in Port Hope. To advance to the provincial meet, swimmers had to win their event or achieve an OFSAA qualifying time.

St. Mary is sending four swimmers to OFSAA, including the team of Rebecca Jones, Charlotte MacNeil, Abby Scott and Justin Waldack who achieved an OFSAA qualifying time while placing second in the women's 200m medley relay open with a time of 2:20.06

Jones also qualified in three individual events, winning the women's 100m butterfly open and winning the 100m individual medley open events and earning an OFSAA time in second place in the 50m freestyle open.

Scott, meanwhile, will also compete in two individual events after winning the COSSA women's 14 & under women 100m individual medley and 50m breaststroke events.

CCI will be representing by three swimmers in individual events.

Lindsay Partington won the women's 200m individual medley open and 100m backstroke open at COSSA while Johnathan Vaughan won men's the 13 & over 100m backstroke and Lauren Burleigh won the 14 & under 100m freestyle.

Michelle Cowan will represent PHHS in two para events. She qualified for OFSAA in the 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke events.