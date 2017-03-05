Port Hope Panthers blank Napanee in series opener

Sean Robertson of the Napanee Raiders takes a shot on Port Hope Panthers goaltender Sheldon Calbury during the opening game of the Provincial Junior Hockey League Tod Division final Saturday night at the Jack Burger Sports Complex.

Calbury earned a shutout as the Panthers blanked the Raiders 4-0 to take the early lead in the best-of-seven series. Mike Smith, Cameron Lowery, Nathan Snoek and Ben Grieves tallied the Port Hope goals.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday in Napanee at 7:30 p.m. The Raiders will also host Game 3 in Napanee on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. before the series shifts back to Port Hope for Game 4 on Friday at 7:30 p.m.