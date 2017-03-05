NORTHUMBERLAND -

Joint federal and provincial government announcements were made in Cobourg on Friday for public transit funding in Northumberland County as well as economic development/job growth funding for supporting small businesses to expand, like Brandneu Foods Canada in Cobourg.

With regard to transit, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi and Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd said Port Hope will get $148,000 to purchase two new shuttle buses, Cobourg will purchase 10 new transit shelters and Demand Response software with a $162,000 grant. In addition, the Municipality of Trent Hills will get $53,750 “for purchase of a specialized transit vehicle to replace a vehicle and to install a new scheduling software and hardware program for the Specialized Transportation Program,” states a media release.

“These projects are part of a list of 79 projects across Ontario announced on February 10th, 2017, under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF).

“The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of funding for these projects and the provincial government and municipalities will provide the balance of funding.”

Respective mayors for the municipalities were also quoted in the release.

“Access to reliable and affordable transportation is an issue that impacts many of our rural residents,” Trent Hills Mayor Hector Macmillan stated. “This funding will assist our partners at Community Care Northumberland to address those needs by enhancing the services they provide and by investing in new vehicles to support the program. This is a good example of all levels of government working together.”

Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier stated that making the community accessible to everyone is part of the town's strategic action plan. “The funding received through the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund for Demand Response Software and a new Paratransit Bus will assist the Town ensure that our transit system is accessible for all riders.”

Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson said “the funding announcement clearly indicates the government understands the important role that transit plays in our communities, and we are very appreciative of the support we receive.”

An hour earlier on Friday afternoon, at Brandneu Foods in Cobourg, the local federal and provincial representatives were at the kale-chip producing plant which, with $100,000 in funding through the 223 Growing Forward 2 program, has implemented “an automatic processing system capable of increasing its labour productivity nine-fold, leveraging innovation to grow their business and the local economy,” states a release.

