Cobourg Cougars lead Kingston 2-0 in series

Three goals in the space of a little more than a dozen minutes in the first period boosted the Cobourg Cougars into a 3-1 lead, and they went on to defeat the Kingston Voyageurs, 5-3, in Game 2 of their Ontario Junior Hockey League North-East Conference quarterfinal series Saturday in Cobourg.

The Cougars lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0, and Game 3 is scheduled for Monday night in Cobourg.

The Vees opened the scoring early, with Danny Bosio netting his first of two goals in the game, just 49 seconds after the opening faceoff.

The Cougars took over the scoreboard not long afterwards, with Daniel McKitrick tallying at 5:26, Spencer Roberts scoring at 16:02 and Mac Lowry, on a short-handed effort, making it a 3-1 game at 17:35.

Cobourg also fired the next two goals — one in each of the second and third periods — to up the lead to 5-1. Connor MacEachern found the mark in the second with what proved to be the game-winning goal while Ryan Casselman, on a power play, added an insurance goal 4:20 into the third. It was Casselman's series-leading third goal.

Kingston completed the game's scoring during a late-game comeback attempt, with Bosio making it a 5-2 game with 2:44 remaining in the third and Cole Edwards narrowing the gap to two goals just 24 seconds later.

Cobourg outshot Kingston 35-34 in the game.

Casselman scored two goals Thursday night to lead his team to a 6-2 victory over the Voyageurs in the opening game of the series in Kingston.

Earlier Thursday he was named to the OJHL first all-star team following a regular season in which he scored 31 goals, including seven game-winners, and 73 points.

Matthew Carroll, Jake Bricknell Matthew Busby and Lowry also scored for the Cougars, the conference’s No. 3 seed.

Rob Clerc and Austin Grzenia scored second-period goals for the Voyageurs, the No. 6 seed.

Cobourg led 3-0 after the first period and 6-2 after 40 minutes.

Cobourg outshot Kingston 40-18.

Game time Monday is 7 p.m. at the Cobourg Community Centre. The Voyageurs will host Game 4 Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Invista Centre in Kingston.

