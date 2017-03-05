Blinding sun blamed for crash in Cobourg

Cobourg firefighters stabilize a vehicle after it rolled onto its side after striking a parked car on Carlisle Street just east of Rogers Road around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was heading westbound and the driver said she was temporary blinded by the setting sun and struck the parked vehicle. Police arrived quickly on scene and helped the woman get out of her car through the sunroof. The woman wasn't injured. The area of Carlisle Street was closed for approximately one hour.