Reactions expressed to hydro reduction

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Hydro consumers were presented with two different political plans to lower hydro bills last week.

The first one was proposed by the NDP – which local riding and rural caucus head MPP Lou Rinaldi denounced – and the second was from his own Liberal government, which he supported.

The NDP plan called for a variety of measures, but the centrepiece was taking back public ownership of Hydro One. It suggested the average bill would go down 30%.

The more recent proposal, that from the Liberals, promises an average 25% decrease in hydro bills but comes with refinancing plans that add costs well into the future.

“Everyone will see a further reduction in their hydro bills, an average of 25%...This is a significant reduction in household costs,” Rinaldi said about the Liberal plan.

That 25% reduction includes the 8% HST taken off as of Jan. 1 of this year, or 17% on average more on top of what the Liberals had already put in place earlier this year.

“We're (also) limiting (hydro bill) increases to 2% per year for the next four years,” he also said.

For those living in rural Ontario, there will be “additional relief...passed along to rural customers in Low and Medium Density areas – some will see up to 50% reduction in their bills.”

The Ontario Energy Savings Plan will also provide “up to 50% more assistance” for low-income people, the MPP added.

The way this is being accomplished is by “refinancing our 20-year contracts (paying for hydro generation and nuclear facility refurbishments) that are now amortized over 20 years, changing those to a 30-year amortization, lowering the costs and passing that savings along through this plan.”

As Premier Kathleen Wynne outlined the plan, Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault sat silently by her side. In Port Hope last month, Thibeault told business people a plan to lower hydro bills was coming. After that plan was laid out last week, he said the re-amortization would cost $25-billion over 30 years.

It's this aspect of the Liberals' plan that has drawn criticism. The Conservatives and NDP put that amount higher, at $40-billion.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwarth stated in a media release that the Liberals' refinancing plan means taxpayers will be paying “$40-billion in interest costs over the next 30 years” to get this hydro bill reduction.

"The cost of electricity has gone up 50% just since Premier Wynne took office, and she has no plan to stop the actual price of power from rising," Horwath said.

"She’s spending $40-billion to buy some pre-election political relief for herself and her party – and failing to fix the system. We’re all going to pay for that, one way or another.”

But the Canadian Association of Retired Persons supports the Liberals' hydro-bill reduction plan. It had been lobbying for an immediate 25%.

In a CARP press release, vice-president Wanda Morris stated, “We’re glad that the province has finally decided to listen to Ontarians, particularly seniors, who were really being harmed by unrelenting increases in electricity rates. An immediate reduction in prices will take away some of the anxiety seniors now face when deciding whether to heat their homes or do their laundry.”

Another aspect of the Liberal proposal involves working with utility companies “to be more efficient, to further reduce costs,” Rinaldi said.

“Our goal is to get this new legislation on the table and passed as soon as possible, to put these cost reductions in place. We have to assume the opposition will be on board and co-operate so we can pass these savings along to all Ontarians right away.”