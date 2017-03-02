United Way speaker helped set a Mt. Everest record

COBOURG -

Setting lofty goals has taken Alan Mallory far and, on March 30, he hopes to inspire local audiences to do the same.

His 6 p.m. presentation at the Cobourg Lion's Centre on behalf of Northumberland United Way will feature the story of a unique record he helped to set on behalf of all Canadians.

It had to do with scaling the highest mountain in the world in 2008.

“I just enjoy setting these lofty goals, and the whole process and journey of working toward them — overcoming challenges and the feeling of elation and satisfaction when you accomplish something like this,” he said in a recent interview.

In his case, it was a shared goal. He set out to (as the term goes) summit on Mt. Everest with his whole family — parents, brother and sister as well as himself.

Dan and Barbara Mallory were both in their mid-50s. Brother Adam was 26, sister Laura was 22, and Alan was a 24-year-old.

“It's hard to find four members of any family crazy enough to attempt it, to begin with. And only 29% of climbers do reach the top,” he said.

It was an emotional journey for any number of reasons, starting with his mother suffering a fall at base camp severe enough to require a return to Canada for treatment.

The family left behind went through horrific experiences over the two-month challenge, Mallory said.

For one thing, three people died while they were there. And the remoteness of the location made it difficult to get in touch with family back home to reassure them they were all right.

But they went on to become the only known family group to reach the summit in its entirety. And they are Canadian.

Since then, the Innisfil speaker and performance coach has also become an author, publishing a book called The Family That Conquered Everest. As well as the story of their feat, he said, it details the family's adventurous lifestyle and how it prepared them mentally and physically to accomplish it.

While Mallory fully expects that nobody in the audience will want to go anywhere near the Himalaya Mountains after his presentation, he hopes he can challenge his listeners to pursue their own goals.

“That is the message people get in the end — the passion and commitment and resilience, everything that was involved in making our dream a reality.”

Though the Mallory family were unaware of it in 2008, they are related by marriage to George Mallory. Though Sir Edmund Hillary is the first confirmed climber of Mt. Everest, in 1953, George Mallory just may have preceded him.

The family has researched further, and learned that he was a renowned climber even before he thought to tackle Everest — and died in the attempt.

“He was last seen through a telescope near the summit before he disappeared,” Mallory reported.

“But 75 years later, in 1999, his body was discovered, preserved in the ice and snow. From the clues they found, they believe he made it to the summit 30 years before Hillary and was on his way back down.

“They are still looking for the body of his climbing partner and his camera, which could provide conclusive evidence.”

New family dynamics are developing for Mallory, as he and his wife Natalie have welcomed a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son — hiking and mountain biking for now, with the challenge factor sure to escalate as the little ones grow.

Meanwhile, Mallory will have lots of audio-visual help for local audiences to revisit his earlier adventure on Everest.

“It's a visual emotional journey, with images from the expedition, short video clips — but really a journey of self-discovery in that everyone has different challenges in life.

“It's really about the passion, commitment and everything that goes into setting these types of ambitious goals and making them real in the end.”

For more information, visit www.alanmallory.com.

Tickets are now available for Mallory's presentation, which will be followed by a book signing.

The Lions' Centre is located at 157 Elgin St. E., and tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth. There is also a $50 family pass that would include two adults and two youth.

Tickets are available at mynuw.org. For more information, call 905-372-6955.