Northumberland Learning Connection looks north

In celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary, the Northumberland Learning Connection is focusing on the area that makes up more than 40% of its landmass and is home to more than 100,000 citizens — the Canadian Arctic.

“It is an essential part of our national identity, and it is vital to our future,” the organization said in its press release.

Their new series Canada's Arctic 2017: Northern Dreams, Northern Realities will consist of six evening talks, five morning discussions and two special events between March 30 and May 7, with speakers from as far away as Iqaluit exploring aspects of the history, art, vegetation, everyday life in the Arctic, and critical contemporary issues affecting the people of the North, including climate change.

The speakers' presentations run the gamut from Feheley Fine Art director Pat Feheley's discussion of contemporary Inuit art and the marketing systems developed over the past decades to the story shared by Rosemarie Kuptana, former chair of Inuit Tapirisat of Canada and Inuit Circumpolar Conference president, of what it was like to be born in an igloo, seized from her mother's lap and sent to a residential school.

These programs are given in Thursday-evening talks (7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre, 232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg) and Friday-morning discussions (9 to 11 a.m. at the Port Hope Public Library, 31 Queen St.), each with time for refreshments and an opportunity to ask questions.

• March 30 — Kuptana's presentation is called Northern Realities.

• March 31 — Kuptana follows up with a session called Unfinished Business on Inuit self-determination and the harmonization of national and international policy and politics in the polar region.

• April 6 — Northlands Research archaeologist Dr. Patricia Sutherland looks at history with A Meeting of Northern Worlds: Indigenous Peoples and the Norse in Arctic Canada.

• April 7 – Sutherland is joined by fellow Northlands Research archaeologist Dr. Robert McGhee for a look at Inuit and Europeans in the Sixteenth to Nineteenth Centuries.

• April 13 — Feheley's program is From Nanook to Atanarjuat: Two Films That Illuminate Traditional Inuit Life.

• April 14 — Feheley gives a presentation on Inuit art called North To South: The Market.

• April 20 — Dr. Dawn Bazely of the York University department of biology discusses Arctic Plants and People.

• April 21 — Bazely expands further with Hardy Survivors: Tundra Vegetation and the Diverse Habitats in Canada's Polar Regions.

• April 27 — Heidi Langille, a young Inuit lady, offers a program called Inuit 101.

• May 4 — Dr. Wilfrid Greaves of the University of Toronto Munk School of Global Affairs discusses Feeling Hot, Hot Hot – Degrees of Transformation in the Circumpolar Arctic.

• May 5 — Greaves discusses Polar Politics, Indigenous People and Environmental Change in Canada and Norway.

To augment the speakers program, two special events are planned.

On April 23, participants will visit the Art Gallery of Ontario for a private tour of their extensive collection of contemporary Inuit art. Their current focus is on new works expressing the current state of affairs in the far North, and among their 5,000-plus objects from the Arctic are some 2,800 sculptures, 1,300 prints, 700 drawings and wall hangings.

On May 7 at 7 p.m., Northumberland Learning Connection will welcome Sheila Watt-Cloutier for an appearance at C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg.

An environmental, cultural and human-rights advocate, Watt-Cloutier was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007 and went on to write The Right To Be Cold, a Canada Reads selection that explores the parallels between safeguarding the Arctic and the survival of Inuit culture (and ultimately the world) in the face of past, present and future environmental degradation. Her contention is that climate change is a human-rights issue that links everyone on the planet.

Independent screenings of Inuit documentaries and movies will be screened at The Loft in Cobourg (upstairs at 201 Division St.) to accompany and complement the series.

Tickets are now available at northumberlandlearningconnection.ca.

The complete talk-and-discussion package is $160 ($180 for a package that includes Watt-Cloutier's appearance).

Single talk-or-discussion tickets are $20, or four for $70 and six for $96. Full-time students are always welcome to purchase tickets at the door for $10.

Tickets for the special events only are also available — $25 for the Watt-Cloutier appearance and $30 for the AGO trip.

For more information, contact Eileen Ford (905-885-1007) or Joanne Bonebakker (905-349-3402 or joanne@northumberlandlearningconnection.ca).