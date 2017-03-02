Milligan team wins at WNCC bonspiel

COBOURG -

The senior men of the West Northumberland Curling Club recently held a bonspiel for its members.

Peter Kurita reports that, as usual, the scores were very close — 8-6, 8-5, 8-4 as they went into the second round.

Dan Milligan (with Derick Yorke, Larry Langdon and Albert Koppelman) beat out Peter Moore's team by just a quarter of a point to gain top spot. Ralph Stoffers came third, also with a quarter-point lead over Bob Reid.

All teams were equal, Kurita said, which made for some excellent games.