Local schools benefit from provincial grants

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The Ontario government has been providing grants to school councils and parent committees for a number of years to increase student achievement and well being, says local MPP Lou Rinaldi.

There were 15 projects funded last year in this riding (most at the rate of $1,000 per project), including ones for character development at St. Mary Secondary School in Cobourg and North Hope Central Public School's project Healthy Minds + Healthy Bodies = Healthy Children.

Other types of programs that received funding included math events, literacy, exploring science and helping teenagers choose a career. The latter was a project at Cobourg Collegiate Institute.

The program is continuing, Rinaldi announced in a media released.

“Parents Reaching Out Grants are a great way for parents in Northumberland-Quinte West to help each other become more engaged in their children’s education. We are proud of our community, and I’m pleased to see that these grants are helping so many of our families.”

The release informs groups that “applications are now open for Parents Reaching Out Grants for the 2017-18 school year, and will be accepted until May. Grants are available to school councils, parent-involvement committees, and not-for-profit organizations working with parents...Helping parents take an active role in their children’s education is part of the government’s plan to create jobs, grow our economy and help people in their everyday lives. “