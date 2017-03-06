Is ambition destined to ruin your relationship?

Since it’s inception, Hollywood has set the standard for what romantic love and relationships should look like: Two people meet, fall in love and, after a series of complications test their relationship, they live happily ever after. Roll credits. While it’s a satisfying narrative, it’s not realistic when applied to real life. However, if this year’s Oscar nominees and winners are any indication, the tide may be shifting.

Films like Fences, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight - and dare I say, even La La Land - feature depictions of love that are raw, complicated, nuanced and wholly more realistic than what we’re used to. Frankly, it’s refreshing.

Take for example, the love affair between Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) in La La Land. The movie is a love letter to all things Hollywood, with a very un-Hollywood-like ending. Mia, an aspiring actress meets Sebastien, a struggling jazz musician and sparks fly. Cue: extended montage scenes as they fall in love, galavant around Los Angeles and tap dance their hearts away. However, here’s where the typical rom-com plot ends. (Spoiler alert) Mia and Sebastian are an ambitious pair and they’re eventually torn apart when they go off to pursue their separate, but equally big dreams, in Hollywood. They do not get back together at the end of the film.

But even if they’d managed to stay together, like the dream sequence at the end of the film muses, could their relationship really last long term?

If the Hollywood ending is a cultural trope, so is the concept of the power couple. From Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kimye, to couples like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, the message is clear: having a partner with an equally big career is not only desirable, it’s totally feasible. Even Sheryl Sandberg, in her book Lean In, argued the most important decision a woman makes about her career is whom to marry; encouraging women to seek the same kind of marriage she had - one that involved two equally ambitious, jetsetting careerists.

While a 2016 study by Robert Mare at the University of California found that spouses are more likely to have similar levels of education and career success than they did in the past, being part of an actual power couple is easier said than done.

Just look at Brangelina. Long touted as the ultimate power couple, their 2016 split shocked and saddened the masses. But is their breakup really that surprising? Maintaining a happy, healthy relationship under normal circumstances is challenging. Throw in a pair of demanding and highly public careers, supersized ambitions and a whole gaggle of children, and it’s actually impressive they lasted as long as they did.

In 2013, Emily Esfahani Smith wrote in The Atlantic, “ambition drives people forward; relationships and community, by imposing limits, hold people back.” While I like to think that you can still have a satisfying career and personal life, Smith’s comment rings true. As someone who has always had big dreams, I can’t imagine sacrificing my ambitions for a relationship - at least not at this point in my life.

However, while certain relationships can hold you back, there are others that can propel you forward. I think it all comes down to finding someone that you can grow with; someone who pushes you to be the best version of yourself but is also willing to stick around when the going gets really tough.

So, while it’s easy to watch La La Land and say, “Mia and Sebastian should have ended up together!” their relationship ended exactly as it should have. Mia and Sebastian got the first part of the equation right: they pushed each other to pursue their ambitions, but when it came to fighting for the relationship, they couldn’t meet each other half-way.

Ask anyone who’s been married for 50 years what’s kept them together and they’ll tell you the same thing - it’s not about ambition or jazz or tap dancing - it’s the willingness to weather the good and bad together, for better or worse.