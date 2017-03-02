PETERBOROUGH -

A man and a woman from the GTA are facing charges in a human trafficking investigation in Peterborough.

Police say they were alerted earlier this week that two potential human trafficking victims from Durham Region were believed to be in the Peterborough area.

It’s alleged the two girls were forced into prostitution at a Peterborough hotel.

Lennox Gray-Lewis, 19, of Scarborough, and Elsa Johnson, 19, of Ajax, were arrested on Wednesday.Gray-Lewisis charged with being a householder permitting sexual activity, procuring, living off the avails of a person under 18, and cocaine possession.

Johnson is charged with householder permitting sexual activity.