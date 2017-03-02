Funding announcements are coming

COBOURG -

Economic development funding and municipal infrastructure funding announcements are being made jointly in Cobourg Friday afternoon by Liberal MP Kim Rudd and MPP Lou Rinaldi.

The first takes place at Brandneu Foods in Cobourg's east-end industrial mall, where kale is turned into chips.

The second will be at the Albert Street bus terminal near the rink and fountain downtown.

Details of the funding event are embargoed until 2 p.m. Friday, said MP Rudd's communications director Jammie Simmons, when asked for details.