Fire fighters report to Vernonville blaze
Damages are unknown from this fire in Vernonville that destroyed a garden shed and contents (including four cords of wood). Pete Fisher/Northumberland Today/Postmedia Network
VERNONVILLE -
Alnwick/Haldimand Township firefighters attended a fully engulfed shed fire on Shelter Valley Road north of Vernonville March 2, northeast of Grafton.
The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the building was engulfed in flames.
The building held four cords of wood, a lawn mower and other gardening items, along with a large wood stove used for heating a barn and home.
Damage estimates are unknown.