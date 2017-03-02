Final weeks of Sears in Cobourg

COBOURG -

The banners hanging on the outside of the Sears Outlet store in the Northumberland Mall tell the sad tale that the long-time retail outlet is set to close in Cobourg this month.

The date is March 25.

The Sears store has been a tenant in the mall since Northumberland Mall first opened in 1989.

Shopper Vicki Robinson of Cobourg said she only just noticed the banners and found there were very good sales inside Sears. Although all the sales staff are losing their jobs, Robinson said they were upbeat with her and didn't project their worries of impending unemployment.

Some of the other customers said they were happy with the great deals they were getting, but unhappy that it was as a result of losing the well-known store that has been part of the community for so long.

A staff member said she was not looking for a job for personal reasons, but she understood few of her fellow workers have employment opportunities when Sears shuts it doors in about three weeks.

One of the store managers, who asked not to be identified, said the plan — laid out last November when this newspaper interviewed Sears Canada's Vincent Power about the closure — was going ahead as announced.

In addition to clothing, bedding and tools, all kinds of store fixtures are for sale.

There has been no announcement by mall management about any new tenants planned for the space now occupied by Sears.

Last November, Power explained the reason for the Sears' closure this way.

“Like many North American retailers, we are reviewing the square footage of our retail space, and when we have the opportunity to consolidate space, we carefully look at the market involved and take steps that can help us be more efficient overall from a sales- and profit-per-square-foot viewpoint. In the case of Cobourg, the numbers did not offer a more favourable solution (than) concluding our lease when it came to its natural end.”

Full-line Sears stores will continue to operate in Peterborough, Belleville and Oshawa, Powers said at that time.