Council will be well represented at annual event

COBOURG -

Cobourg council should be well represented at the 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes June 17.

This annual fundraiser for Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre invites men to walk a mile wearing red high heels for a literal translation of the event that the organizers hope will bring some awareness home for participants.

At council this week, Suzanne Seguin pointed out that Mayor Gil Brocanier has participated every year so far, and even owns his own red high heels that he can dust off and use each June.

Deputy Mayor John Henderson can boast six years of participation, Seguin learned, and Councillors Aaron Burchat and Brian Darling are also supporters.

Asked if he has participated in the walk, Councillor Forrest Rowden sidestepped.

“I sponsor the mayor,” he said.