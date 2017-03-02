Council hears of creative housing strategy

PORT HOPE -

The new HomeShare pilot program Port Hope council heard about last week at its committee-of-the-whole meeting promises to create new affordable living space through the old concept of sharing.

By matching two people with different needs, they will help senior female home owners who need companionship and some help around the home — and at the same time, provide shelter for younger low-income-low-need females who are interested in companionship and in lending a hand.

Kristina Nairns of the health unit and Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee was joined by Taylor Collicott of Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre about the pilot project, of which Collicott is the co-ordinator.

Nairns listed a string of issues that contribute to inadequate housing — lack of affordable units, low vacancy rates, high rental costs. She has explored the problem in a previous appearance before Port Hope council, she said.

A Northumberland Affordable Housing Committee working group was set up, which included councillors Les Andrews and Louise Ferrie Blecher.

While the issues remain, Nairns said, “I think we have started down some roads to progress. We have pulled together a creative and innovative proposal I am very excited about.”

Applications are taken from both sharers and sharees, who can start the process by contacting Collicott (905-372-1545 ext. 248 or Tcollicott@cornerstonenorthumberland.ca). Background and reference checks are made before match-and-meet procedures begin. This involves an informal meeting, followed by a so-called suitcase stay of two weeks to sort of test-drive the relationship.

If the decision is made to proceed, a HomeShare Agreement is tailored to the needs of both parties, with expectations specified.

It increases affordable housing spaces, connections to the community and intergenerational relationships, Collicott said, while reducing the use of shelters and other emergency services.

It is anticipated that monthly rents will be in the $250 to $400 range, compared to market rents of about $800 for a one-bedroom apartment (usually not including utilities), and that the lifespan of the agreement will be nine months to a year.

“During that time, the match is co-ordinated and monitored and supported throughout,” Collicott added.

The program has an advisory committee. This community collaboration is unique, as far as she can tell, among existing programs of a similar nature.

The advisory committee has representation from the health unit, Cornerstone, the Salvation Army, the Help Centre, Northumberland Hills Hospital, Northumberland County, Green Wood Coalition and Community Care Northumberland — that's a lot of expertise, Collicott said.

It's not a lease agreement, she continued, so it is not governed by the Landlord and Tenant Act. Disagreements do not become adversarial. Agreements are made up to suit the individual parties, so the hope is that disagreements will be rare.

The obvious question, Deputy Mayor Greg Burns said, is when they might expect to hear of a similar program for men.

They have had enquiries from men, Collicott said, including new immigrants. But at least in its pilot stage, it is only for women — though they will track these enquiries and examine the possibilities at a later stage.