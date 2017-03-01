Too many solar farms going in under the radar

WEST NORTHUMBERLAND -

There are too many solar farms being built in the area west and south of Rice Lake in Northumberland County that few know anything about, says long-time Campbellcroft-area farmer John Kordas.

About two weeks ago, Kordas said he received a notice from Renesola of Mississaugua about a 500-kilowatt ground-mounted solar installation proposed for 6330 Ganaraska Rd., adjacent to his farm.

It is identified as GreenLife Solar 19, a project Renesola has taken over from GreenLife Projects Inc.

Kordas said he circulated the information to his neighbours. but no one knew anything about it. Neither did Municipality of Port Hope Deputy Mayor Greg Burns or two area MPPs he contacted right after that.

Kordas's concerns about the solar installation include what he believes will be an adverse impact on land values on his own 650 acres, and the knowledge that his hydro bills continue to go up as more green energy projects spring up.

“We're not paying lower energy costs. That's enough for me,” said the man who has contacted local riding MPP Lou Rinaldi and neighbouring Peterborough MPP and Agriculture Minister, Jeff Leal to protest more solar construction in the county.

Kordas says his family are multi-generational working farmers, and the land slated for solar panels is good agricultural land which he used to rent and farm himself. It makes no sense to convert it to a solar farm, as far as he is concerned.

When contacted for his comments on the situation, Rinaldi said his office has asked the Ministry of the Environment to clarify the status of the Ganaraska Road acreage where the solar farm is to be built, and is awaiting information.

Classes 1, 2 and 3 of agricultural lands can't be used for solar, he said, but “beyond Class 3 it is permissible.”

Initially, the Agriculture Ministry identified the land as Class 6 (which would not be prime agricultural land), but since then said more investigation is needed to be done before it could verify what the land class is.

Minister Leal is aware of Kordas's concerns, a spokesperson for his office said, but an awaited statement on the situation from Leal was not received after two days of promises (see sidebar).

At this time, there are two very large solar farms in operation in West Northumberland — one is south of Rice Lake on Alderville First Nation land, and the other is northeast of Baltimore in Hamilton Township.

When reached for comment about the former GreenLife Solar Projects taken over by Rensola, headquartered at 5650 Tomken Rd. inMississauga, Rensola's construction manager Brendan Phillips, said of the 20 projects it has in Ontario, five of them are in West Northumberland. There is a sixth with no set location at this time.

“It's complicated,” was all Phillips would say about the sixth project during a Tuesday interview.

All of the five West Northumberland solar farm installations “have FIT3 contracts, yes,” he said of permission given by the provincially created Independent Electricity System Operator for his company to go forward and construct the five projects in West Northumberland. They must be in operation by April of 2018 to comply with their contracts.

Construction is expected to start this year on:

1. G24, a 500-kilowatt solar farm at County Roads 9 and 15 north of Harwood in Hamilton Township.

2. G1, a 250-kilowatt solar farm at 2882 Shelter Valley Rd., northeast of Vernonville and north of Highway 401 in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

3. G12, a 500-kilowatt solar farm at 171 Isaac Rd. near County Road 9, also north of Highway 401 in Alnwick/Haldimand.

4. G6, a 100-kilowatt solar farm at 58 Moore Rd. in Alnwick/Haldimand near the boundary with Cramahe township.

5. G19, a 500-kilowatt solar farm proposed for 6330 Ganaraska Rd., immediately west of Bewdley on Rice Lake, in the Municipality of Port Hope.

A public information meeting is being scheduled for the end of this month with the Municipality of Port Hope so people can attend and ask questions about the Ganaraska Road solar project, Phillips said, adding that. anyone can reach him at 705 241-3514 or at brendan.phillips@renesola.com.

He also said the Ganaraska Road solar project's soil is not prime agricultural land, according to a study that has been done.

Another public meeting has been set up with Alnwick/Haldimand for April 18 at 7 p.m. at the Grafton Town Hall concerning Rensola's Moore Road solar installation, he also said.

“We are more than happy to talk with anyone about these projects and help this process along.”

Asked if public opposition can stop these five solar farms, for which the company has contracts, Phillips said he did not believe so.

At this time, Hamilton Township council has taken the position not to support any more ground-mount solar farms, given the problems related to the construction of the Baltimore-area facility. Silt and water ran off the hilly grounds of the solar farm into streams, neighbouring properties and roadways during its construction. A lawsuit was initiated.

Alnwick/Haldimand council has supported some of the solar farms Rensola is constructing within its borders, but has not taken a position on the Moore Road project.

The provincially-created Independent Electricity System Operator grants Feed In Tariff contracts to companies like Rensola and GreenLife. And while planning and construction matters are usually dealt with at municipal and county levels, that does not include facilities and projects under the Green Energy Act and FIT programs. That authority lies with the provincial government and the IESO.

There is currently a provincially imposed moratorium on projects larger than 500 kilowatts.