Scene and Heard is your entertainment guide

Coming Up:

Thursday, March 2

THEN AND NOW — RUG HOOKING IN CANADA: is a satellite exhibit to the one currently at the Art Gallery of Northumberland, set up at the Port Hope Public Library (31 Queen St.). It opens today, and runs through April 18.

NERUDA: is the 1 p.m. film showing at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg).

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOUR DREAMCOAT: is the Northumberland Players production at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St., Port Hope), with 8 p.m. show today through Saturday plus a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee. Tickets are $29 for adults and $25 for students at the Capitol box office (905-885-1071).

Friday, March 3

EAGLE HUNTRESS: is the 1 p.m. film at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg), also showing at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. Also at The Loft, see Arrival at 7:30 p.m. today and at 1 p.m. tomorrow.

BOOK SIGNING: at Furby House Books (65 Walton St., Port Hope) spotlights renowned Canadian pianist Patricia Parr, author of Above Parr: Memoir of a Child Prodigy. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and refreshments will be served.

Sunday, March 5

DR. ZHIVAGO: is the 1 p.m. film at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg).

LION: is the Northumberland Film Sundays feature at 4 p.m. at Rainbow Cinemas, upstairs at Cobourg's Northumberland Mall. Tickets are $10, available in advance at Craft Food House in Cobourg and Bibelot in Port Hope (as well as at a special table that will be set up at 3 p.m. at the mall). For more information, visit www.northumberlandfilm.ca.

Monday, March 6

PAULA: is the 2 p.m. film at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg), also showing at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and at 2 p.m. Thursday.

MARCH INTO THE GARDEN LECTURE SERIES: is hosted by Northumberland Master Gardeners, with experts sharing tricks of the trade each Monday in March at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church (401 Croft St., Port Hope). Tickets are $40, available at Cobourg Paint and Wallpaper (34 King St. W.) and Holton Flowers (62 Walton St., Port Hope). For more information, visit Master Gardeners of Northumberland on Facebook or e-mail allthingsgardening@hotmail.com.

Wednesday, March 8:

IRIS: is the film chosen for International Women's Day at The Loft (upstairs at 201 Division St., Cobourg), with showings at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 9

HEDDA GABLER: is the National Theatre Live HD telecast, showing at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre (20 Queen St.). Tickets are $23 (905-885-1071).

THEN AND NOW — HOOKED RUGS IN CANADA: is the Canada 150 exhibition that opens today at the Art Gallery of Northumberland (third floor west at Victoria Hall, 55 King St. W., Cobourg). Today's opening reception runs from 7 to 9 p.m., and the exhibition will be on until April 30. For more information, call 905-372-0333.

Ongoing:

THURSDAYS, LIVE DINNER MUSIC: at Frank's Pasta & Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg) from 6 to 9 p.m. with multi-instrumentalist Nelson Denis (905-372-2727).

THURSDAYS, LIVE MUSIC: goes from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Mill Restaurant and Pub (990 Ontario St., Cobourg — 905-377-8177). For a look at the bands, visit themillincobourg.com.

THURSDAYS, KARAOKE: from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Ganaraska Hotel, 30 Ontario St., Port Hope (905-885-9254).

FRIDAYS, KARAOKE: from 9 p.m. to midnight at Frank's Pasta & Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS, LIVE MUSIC: at the Ganaraska Hotel, 30 Ontario St., Port Hope (905-885-9254) — 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., plus a 2 p.m. Saturday matinee.

SATURDAYS, KITCHEN PARTY MUSIC JAM: takes place from 1 to 4 p.m. at CJ's Tap and Grill (1 Strathy Rd., Cobourg). Admission is free, and all musicians (and fans) are welcome.

SATURDAYS, DANCE MUSIC: with DJ Chrome from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Frank's Pasta & Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

WEEKDAYS, FROM COBOURG TO HOLLYWOOD: is the story of Oscar-winning actress Marie Dressler, as told in the interactive heritage museum located at her birthplace — 212 King St. W., Cobourg. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

MONDAYS, NORTHUMBERLAND CHORUS FOR WOMEN: is for women who love to sing, meeting 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Columbus Community Centre (232 Spencer St. E., Cobourg). For more information, call Joan (905-372-6675), e-mail northumberlandchorus1@gmail.com or visit www.northumberland-chorus.com.

MONDAYS, CHORAL LEGACY WOMEN'S CHOIR: rehearses in three- and four-part harmony at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Church (284 Division St., Cobourg). For more information, call Ann Knott at 885-6534 or Shasta Morey at 349-2188, or visit www.chorallegacy.com.

TUESDAYS, NORTHUMBERLAND HILLS CHAPTER OF THE BARBERSHOP HARMONY SOCIETY (GANARASKALS): meet from 6:45 to 9:30 p.m. in the music room at the Terry Fox Public School (1065 Riddell Ave., Cobourg — southwest door), welcoming men of all ages who like to sing and can carry a tune. For more information, contact goldenthroat@hotmail.com or call 289-829-0901.

TUESDAYS, SALSA AND OTHER DANCE CLASSES: are offered from 8 to 9 p.m. at Frank's Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg — 905-372-2727).

WEDNESDAYS, OPEN-MIC TIME: from 7 to 10 p.m. at Frank's Pasta & Grill (426 King St. E., Cobourg) with your host Nelson Denis (905-372-2727).

THROUGH MARCH 5, CALL TO ACTION #83: is the new exhibition at the Art Gallery of Northumberland (third floor west at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg), reflecting Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists' quest for truth and reconciliation (905-372-0333).

COBOURG ART CLUB: is back at the Mill Restaurant and Pub (990 Ontario St., Cobourg), with a display of original work by local artists — combine your dining pleasure with an art show.