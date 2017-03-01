Muslim canvassers will circulate Sunday

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Cobourg, Port Hope and Brighton are among the communities that will be covered in a Sunday iniative by the Ahmadiyya Muslin Youth Association.

The group is launching a unique nation-wide campaign in 65 towns to afford Canadians an opportunity to learn about the true teachings of Islam.

As well as Cobourg and Port Hope, other towns where this will be carried out include Newcastle, Clarington, Courtice, Bowmanville, Peterborough, Belleville, Kingston, Cornwall, Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City.

The announcement notes that this is a time when Islam is one of the most widely searched topics on-line while, simultaneously, anti-Islamic rhetoric is on the rise both in Canada and abroad.

“Canadian Muslim youth feel the need to bring forward a platform that provides their fellow Canadians an authentic source to learn about the faith and break down misconceptions first-hand,” the press release said.

Islam Understood is the name of this cross-Canada campaign, which includes door-to-door canvassing in thousands of neighbourhoods, as well as social media and special exhibitions in major cities.

While some Canadians have engaged their Muslim friends and neighbours, the announcement said, others have become distant.

“In light of recent tragic events in Quebec and the recent controversy over anti-Islamaphobia, the campaign comes at a time when curiosity about Islam is at its high and questions are numerous.”

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a non-profit charitable religious organization in more than 206 countries world-wide with 86 chapters throughout Canada.