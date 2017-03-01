Ministry responds to solar concerns

NORTHUMBERLAND -

After two days of getting no statement from Agriculture Minister Jeff Leal about solar installations in Northumberland, and in particular the Ganaraska Road solar farm, this was sent to our office by a ministry spokesperson: “My very apologies for this delayed response, but Minister Leal is not available for comment.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) is aware of the concerns of some farmers regarding a ground-mounted solar project in the Campbellcroft area. OMAFRA has worked with the Ministry of Energy and the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) to balance the establishment of renewable energy projects with the protection of farmland. The IESO has put in place policies to ensure that ground-mounted solar systems avoid prime agricultural lands. OMAFRA is not involved in the review or approval of individual renewable energy projects. Accordingly, we would refer you to the IESO for additional information about this specific project.

“Our government has a strong record of supporting farmers and protecting farmland. In 2014, Ontario issued a revised Provincial Policy Statement that improved farmland protection while also supporting a wide range of on-farm diversified uses. We are continuing these efforts through the Coordinated Plan Review initiative which is focused on protecting farmland and environmental resources while managing growth in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area.

“Additionally, as discussed on the phone today, please note that the information that was provided to you yesterday about the solar project being situated solely on Class 6 was incorrect, as the ministry cannot confirm what type of land the solar project is situated on.”