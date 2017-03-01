Letter to the editor addresses solar issue

NORTHUMBERLAND -

I'm writing in to the editor concerning a solar farm that has been approved, with no regard for the due process, for construction at 6330 Ganaraska Rd.

I oppose this strongly, for several reasons. Solar isn't the green energy it's perceived to be. The panels are built out of heavy metals and toxins that will slowly leak into the soil and water table as the panel beaks down. Although there are absolutely no long-term studies of their effects, the short term is bad enough.

The cronyism and protectionism put on by the provincial government for these companies is appalling. Municipal government is totally bypassed in the approval process, thanks to slimy provincial legislation.

It has totally become a pay-and-play racket, with no building permits or rezoning required. If I want to build a barn, I have to pay handsomely for a permit, write up plans to mitigate my impact on the watershed I live on, and get inspected several times. Meanwhile Greenlife Solar Projects Inc. can build an industrial compound next door after their thousand-dollar application fee.

The more I research, the more disgusted I get. The panels themselves last 10 to 20 years, and then need to be replaced. Talk about short-term gains.

Please call our MPP if you also have issue with this. A quick Google search will verify everything I brought up.

Ryan Armstrong

Campbellcroft

Editor's note: This project has been bought from Greenlife by the Renesola company, based in Mississauga, Ont.