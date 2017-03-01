Grafton Legion sends out Foote Notes

GRAFTON -

February was another great month at the Grafton Legion, according to the monthly Foote Notes newsletter from Branch 598 (the Lt. Col. John W. Foote VC CD branch).

Bingo, darts, moonshot euchre, Friday-night suppers, seniors' lunch and euchre, roast-beef dinner, a raffle for two gold tickets for the Toronto-Ottawa hockey game (won by Josh Helps), the Sweethearts Dinner and the introduction of Thursday-afternoon seniors' darts are a few of the reasons why.

And there's lots to look forward to in March.

• March 5 — The public-speaking contest takes place, part of the Legion's youth-and-education program, meant to give young people an opportunity to speak in public. Individuals choose their own subject matter, and the contest progresses through zone, district and area levels (concluding at the provincial level each May). Unfortunately, the March Sunday jam session had to be cancelled for this event. You may recall that last year's winners were Ethan Rivard in the Grade 4-6 division and Sam Hall in the Grade 7-9 division.

• March 7, 21 and 28 — Support the Legion at Bingo Country in Cobourg. Games begin at 12:30 p.m.

• March 11 — Moonshot euchre and roast-beef dinner take place. Register at noon for the euchre ($5, with prizes and 50-50 draws), and play from 1 to 4 p.m. And the dinner afterwards is changed up — the March menu is roast pork, mashed potatoes, vegetable, applesauce, dessert, tea and coffee.

• March 15 — A seniors' lunch is served at noon (by donation), with euchre to follow.

• March 17 — The ladies' auxiliary hosts a St. Patrick's Day dinner from 5 to 7 p.m., with music and a dinner of corned beef, cabbage, mashed potatoes, carrots, gravy, buns, coffee, tea and an Irish dessert (plus music). Tickets are $15 per person (call 905-349-2148 or purchase yours from the bar.

• March 18 — The 11th annual Memorial Darts and Crib Tournament is in memory of Jean Jaynes, Eugene Tidd and Jack Harnden. Cribbage is in the club room — register at 11 a.m. ($5 per person) and play at noon. Darts are in the hall — register at 11 a.m. ($25 per mixed two-men-two-women team) and play at noon. Food is available and everyone is welcome, with all proceeds supporting the cancer and lung associations.

• March 26 — The monthly moonshot euchre takes place. Register at noon ($5 per person) and play from 1 to 4 p.m. There are prizes, 50-50 draws, sandwiches, coffee and tea.

Weekly events include darts Tuesdays from 7 to 10 p.m., and moonshot euchre Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m.

A new addition is seniors' darts Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. Anyone can play, and it's a fun format where teams are made up by blind draw.

Most Fridays, the volunteers surprise everyone with a different Friday Night Supper. It's $7 per person, and everyone always has a good time enjoying the food and friendship. Check out the website, Facebook or Twitter for a look at the menu.

The Grafton Legion hall is available to rent for wedding receptions, family events and banquets. It is about 2,100 sq. ft. In size and is licensed by the ACGO for 137 people (and 51 in the Member Lounge). The hall can be configured to meet your needs, and set-up time is usually available at no extra cost.

The $175 pricing includes taxes, set-up, tables and chairs, and bar access. Call 905-349-2148 to enquire.

The ladies' auxiliary is available for catering upon request at additional cost. Contact Helen Massey at 905-372-2639 for details and pricing on providing your event with lunch, supper or snacks.

Winter hours are in effect — closed Sundays and Mondays, open 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 1 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 2 to 9 p.m. Fridays, and 2 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. Special events may alter the hours slightly.

Free Wi-Fi is available at the branch. Just ask the bartender for the password.

You can keep up-to-date with what is happening at the Grafton Legion by website (http://www.rcl580.ca), Facebook (www.facebook.com/rcl580) or Twitter (@rcl580).

