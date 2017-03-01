Country Wild is approved

COBOURG -

Cobourg council this week approved the Country Wild Music Festival for June 3 in Victoria Park.

“This is an event that has been in discussion a couple of years with organizers and staff,” director of parks, recreation, tourism and culture Dean Hustwick said at the council meeting.

“It didn't proceed previously but, throughout the fall, ongoing discussions were taking place. And, as you know, the events application committee that reviews these applications has had discussions involving bylaw enforcement, staff, emergency services.

“I understand the concerns that were identified have been addressed, and staff are recommending it proceed,” Hustwick stated.

“It's a new event that has tremendous potential from a tourism perspective, from an economic-development perspective. It's still relatively small, but it will bring people into the downtown area.

“We will be working closely with bylaw enforcement and police to be sure the event is run smoothly.”

Councillor Brian Darling said the involvement of Matt Williams is a good thing.

“He's a local boy who has been involved in the music business for years,” Darllng said.

“At this time, Matt is pretty much a regular down in Nashville, doing a little songwriting. With his popularity in the area, it should be a really successful event.”

The report to council from events co-ordinator Lara Scott added that local audiences will also be glad to hear that the headline act is Cold Creek Country, a group nominated for a 2017 Juno Award for breakthrough artist of the year.

Scott expects attendance of 1,500 to 2,000.

The event will take over the Lions Pavilion and other areas in Victoria Park June 3, and also on June 2 for set-up.

“All walkways through Victoria Park will remain open to the public for access to the beach and playgrounds and park area north of the bandshell,” her report said.

“Organizers are also arranging for off-site parking.”