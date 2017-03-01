Cobourg loses a cultural treasure

COBOURG -

The passing of Richard Randall this week is the loss of a cultural treasure for the Town of Cobourg, Councillor Debra McCarthy said this week.

Born on Easter Sunday (April 13, 1952), Randall passed peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital Feb. 22.

He was the son of the late Helen Margaret Ross and Ralph Joseph Randall, and the brother of Joy, John, David and the late Susan Randall. He was also a proud uncle to Jason, Jonathan and Andrew, as well as a great-uncle to Cole and Jordan.

The family is planning a memorial service March 11 at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Church, with visiting in the church from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.

A voice in the Northumberland Orchestra and Choir, a United Empire Loyalist member, supporter of the arts, Randall also possessed a prodigious collection of postcards showing the Cobourg area in years long past, McCarthy said.

“I think he has won every award possible for heritage,” she added.

“He was an indefatigable promoter of Cobourg history, and was just this joyful, wonderful personality.”

McCarthy is of the understanding that some of the heritage artifacts he owned will be donated to the town, “and so the legacy continues.”