Cobourg declares 55+ Games a success

COBOURG -

Cobourg council officially put the highly successful Ontario 55+ Senior Games behind them this week with a last thank-you to committee co-chairs Eugene Todd and Paul Allen.

“I have had tremendous feedback from everyone I talked to,” Mayor Gil Brocanier said.

“It was a wonderful event for Cobourg, and we owe the two of you a real debt of gratitude.”

Todd said the corps of town staffers and an estimated 200 volunteers did a bang-up job.

“We really do appreciate having this opportunity — just give us a few days before you ask us to do anything else,” Allen added.

Both men were wearing the trademark hand-knit scarves local volunteers created, as was Councillor Debra McCarthy — a member of the organizing committee.

Allen said they had been prepared for 1,000 participants, and got just shy of 800.

Two of the 10 events had been cancelled by the weather. Bare patches at the downhill- and cross-country-skiing venue had made competition risky, though some participants chose to ski just for fun.

The Brighton Curling Club and West Northumberland Curling Club did most of the work for those events, Allen continued. And at the two high schools where events were held, the students pitched in and helped out.

McCarthy added that volunteers produced 1,000 scarves in the official colours.

Participants were also delighted with the apple sculptures Hoselton Studios produced as first-, second- and third-place medals — as well as the opportunity to purchase plain-red apple sculptures as souvenirs. A limited supply of these is still available at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Middle Night was another success, she added, with street closures and special events planned for the middle night of the games.

“Participants were very grateful for the DBIA stores that stayed open,” McCarthy said.

“With the performances at Victoria Hall and the Art Gallery of Northumberland, they were full to capacity. In fact, some people had to be turned away.”

“I heard from all kinds of people how great it was,” Councillor Suzanne Seguin said.

“Some of them have been at games several times and said, without a doubt, these are the best games they have ever attended.”

It's the second big event for Cobourg in a short time, Deputy Mayor John Henderson pointed out, following so soon after the provincial curling events.

Henderson said he'd watched with interest as skip Rachel Homan went on to her recent championship.

“Just to think — a few weeks earlier, Rachel Horman was curling here in the Town of Cobourg,” he said.

McCarthy said the 55+ games leaves a legacy for active living for the seniors of District 12 — Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Northumberland County.

Out of this district, 72 participants took part in the Ontario 55+ games, she said, and some took home medals.

Allen and Todd screened a short video of the Ontario 55+ games for council. Along with final results, the video can be accessed through their website as well as through a link on the town website.

McCarthy explained that organizers were responsible for these games to the Ontario Senior Games Association and Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

“I spoke to the president of the Ontario Senior Games Association, and she said she hasn't had this much fun in a long time,” McCarthy reported.

“I also heard the ministry was thrilled with what happened.

“What these gentlemen did was give unflagging leadership, but also enthusiasm — raising funds, public awareness, problem solving. We are very, very grateful,” she said, leading a round of applause.