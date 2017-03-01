Baltimore skating club has milestone carnival

BALTIMORE -

Baltimore Figure Skating Club will put on a milestone skating carnival Saturday called 40 Years in the Making.

The name celebrates the fact that the club is celebrating 40 years.

And coach Denine Page is celebrating an anniversary as well, having been with the club since its inception.

She was just a parent taking her young kids to skate, she said. They grew up and she remained.

Page recalled that they began at the old Baltimore arena, and were part of the planning when the township built the new one. It's been a great facility, she said, and they've skated on both ice pads.

Leading up to their 40th anniversary, they put out a Facebook invitation for past members of the club and began collecting RSVPs.

“We did this 10 years ago for our 30th anniversary,” Page said.

“We're doing it again, revamping it, putting on a new show.”

“Denine is the drive for a lot of the club,” club president Jennifer Stephen said at this week's dress rehearsal, watching Page skate in and out among the groups to help them put on the finishing touches.

“She has these great ideas, and she is the type of person that the carnival is kind of her baby.

“It's a reputable group that has done well, and it pulls in from quite an area,” Stephen added.

Page is one of the club's six coaches, working with almost 60 young skaters ranging in age from three and a half or four all the way up to older kids finishing their Grade 12. And they come from as far away as Lakefield to be part of the program.

At last glance, Stephen said, about 20 past members had confirmed they will attend and take part in the performance.

On show day, Page added, they will be welcomed to the lobby from 4 p.m. on for an open house with pictures, photo albums, past carnival photos. Former skaters (and former skaters' parents as well as former volunteers and coaches) are welcome.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m., with all kinds of groups (from diminutive Star Wars storm troopers to older groups in glam-and-glitzy costumes).

They are looking forward to welcoming their special guests, including Harmony On Ice — the synchro-skating team from Bewdley.

And senior ladies' Canadian champion Alaine Chartrand is another special guest.

Chartrand started skating at age three in her home town of Prescott. She was on the Canadian national team for five seasons, and has competed internationally at junior and senior levels, as well as Grand Prix and world championships. In her most recent Canadian national championship, in 2017, she placed third.

In addition to performing, Chartrand will also be a special guest at the afternoon reception.

Everyone is invited to the show, and tickets are available at the door — $5 per person, and free for children under the age of four.