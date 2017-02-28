Schooltime traffic issues must be addressed

COBOURG -

A major street realignment is one possibility out of several being considered in the wake of an accident last week that saw a 12-year-old girl hit by a vehicle while crossing King Street to get to school.

There has been lots of interest and concern over the to-and-from-school traffic on King Street since the incident, Cobourg Councillor Forrest Rowden said at this week's council meeting.

Though — fortunately — the injuries were not life-threatening, Councillor Forrest Rowden said at Cobourg council this week, the traffic situation in the vicinity of Cobourg Collegiate Institute and nearby C.R. Gummow Public School must be addressed.

“We all share a common concern and responsibility for the safety of our children and our communities,” Rowden said.

Discussion has taken place among council, police, school officials, and the town's planning and engineering departments to develop a strategy. A four-step process, with both short- and long-term steps, has resulted.

• As soon as possible, a student crossing with crossing guard must be established to get students across King Street in the vicinity of the Cottesmore Avenue and Abbott Boulevard.

• Also in the short term, police will carry out an in-school education program instructing students on how, when and where to cross the street.

In the longer term:

• The town will work with the school board to carry out a full pedestrian and traffic study for this area, which will inform future work to be considered.

• Consideration will be given to a future alignment of Cottesmore Avenue with Abbott Boulevard to create a single four-way intersection that will be fully controlled with both traffic and pedestrian lights.

Mayor Gil Brocanier said it is important for people to remember that this last step is a long-term prospect.

“Whenever we deal with a property matter like this, it's not something we resolve in a month or two,” he said.

Councillor Brian Darling has driven his grandchildren to school at Gummow, and has seen many parents doing the same — parents who are in a hurry because they have to get to work themselves.

“The problem is drivers we have today, who are always in a rush and don't want to be held up for two seconds,” Mayor Gil Brocanier agreed, as the grandfather of children in both schools.

Darling issued a plea to these parents — “try to take a little more time, get there a couple of minutes earlier, so everyone can slow down and not be in a rush.”

He also had a suggestion for commuters who drive on this part of King Street during its busy before-and-after-school time: take a detour south on Brook Road or D'Arcy Street.

“It's a slow, pleasurable drive that would probably take the same amount of time,” he said.

To provide input on this issue, you can contact the police department (905-372-6821 or cobourgpolice@cobourgpolice.com) or the town's engineering department (905-372-9971 or bthrasher@cobourg.ca).