Rinaldi slams NDP hydro plan

NORTHUMBERLAND -

A local Liberal riding MPP and head of the Rural Caucus is slamming the NDP's proposed plan to lower hydro costs.

Both Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynn and Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault have been saying for months they are looking for ways to reduce the burden of rising hydro rates on Ontarians – but other than taking off the 8% provincial portion of the HST and reducing distribution charges to some rural properties, no other plans have been forthcoming.

Thibeault most recently reiterated that help was coming, but had no specifics at a meeting with Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce members.

But at a media conference Monday, NDP leader Andrea Horwath outlined her party's answer to the Liberal's quest with a plan she said would reduce hydro bills by up to 30%.

“It’s time for the people of Ontario to pay less for – and own more of – our hydro,” Horwath stated in a media release.

“Affordable, reliable public power will be the backbone of the electricity system under an NDP government.”

She also said an NDP government would stop paying for hydro that Ontario doesn't need and called for a “review and renegotiation of bad private power contracts signed by Liberal and Conservative governments.

“Additional commitments built into the package include equalizing rural and urban delivery charges, capping private profit margins and ending 'Time of Use' billing.”

Hydro isn't a luxury, Horwath stated, and shouldn't be priced like one.

Northumberland MPP Lou Rinaldi responded to the proposals by saying his government “welcomes new ideas and input on way we can help Ontarians struggling with energy rates.”

However, he describes the NPD plan as vague and “missing the mark when it comes to meaningfully tackling energy costs” and people's hydro bills.

“Their proposal has no immediate reduction (on hydro bills), relies heavily on negotiations with the Federal government and work we’ve already done, like the 8% HST rebate,” Rinaldi said.

“It also heavily relies on a vague panel of experts to lower rates in the long term.”

Rinaldi maintains that broadening the ownership of Hydro One will have no impact on electricity rates, as 0the OEB independently regulates energy rates.

“Buying back shares of Hydro One would use money that’s already earmarked for education, health care, and infrastructure, and would create a significant fiscal gap without any impact on electricity rates,” the local MPP also said.

As it related to the NDP's desire not to produce more electricity than needed, Rinaldi said that “eliminating Time of Use pricing will increase peak demand and destroy conservation efforts.

“This will mean we will need to fill the gap and import electricity, increasing costs to Ontarians.”

Rinaldi promised that the Liberal government is continuing to work on a plan that will immediately reduce hydro bills.

“We’ve committed to introduce additional rate relief measures in the very near future, and we look forward to that announcement.”