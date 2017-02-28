Job Fair showcases local opportunities

NORTHUMBERLAND -

More than 25 people found jobs through the Northumberland County Job Fair hosted last year on behalf of the Community Employment Resources Partnership, county spokesperson Kate Campbell said.

Not all of last year's employers reported back, however, so the number could even be higher.

Another job fair is being held March 7 at the Cobourg Lions Centre, Campbell said, and this year there will be 16 new participating companies among almost 30 organizations attending and wanting to hire.

The new sectors represented this year are “policing, corrections, house maintenance, landscapers and resort/spa,” Campbell listed.

The job fair is open to anyone looking for work, and there are no job restrictions — although “some employers may have specific requirement,” she added.

Hundreds of job seekers have attended in the past, according to a news release. In addition to the new companies and organizations, the returning companies cover sectors including recreation, health care, marketing, manufacturing, food service and trucking.

“Organizers once again recommend that job seekers planning to attend the Job Fair bring multiple copies of their cover letter and resume, and dress in interview-appropriate attire,” the release also stated.

“This event will showcase employers that either have current job openings or

anticipate having openings in the near future. Employers will conduct interviews

on-site with qualified applicants.”

The March 7 event takes place between 4 and 7 p.m.