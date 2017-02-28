Heritage achievers recognized at council

PORT HOPE -

Recipients of three Port Hope Heritage Achievement Awards were honoured last week at the start of Port Hope council.

These awards are given annually by the Heritage Port Hope advisory committee, and Mayor Bob Sanderson said the recipients deserve the recognition.

“The people who receive these awards have put an inordinate amount of time and resources into making our community really resound from the heritage assets we have,” Sanderson said.

“It takes very special people to invest in them, and everybody benefits.”

Chris Stroesser won in the Residential category for his work on 88 King St., built by Robert Waddell in the 1840s soon after he came to Port Hope from Ireland.

Streosser and two other partners took on the property with the thought of a quick fix before renting out the units.

“It turned out to be a much bigger project than we anticipated,” he admitted.

His partners decided it was too much, and he took it over for the long term — including moving into the building himself, into a four-bedroom unit on the top two levels. The other four units range in size from one to two bedrooms.

Stroesser is doing a thorough job that, to date, has cost in the neighbourhood of $600,000.

“The roof is new. The windows have kept to looking like period windows. The doors are restored. Everything inside is completely new — plumbing, electrical, heating. The foundation has been waterproofed,” he listed.

“Essentially, it should last another hundred or 200 years.”

Brenda and Jody Fiske, who have enjoyed visiting Port Hope for more than 30 years, won the Commercial award for their work on the downtown property they purchased in 2015 — the old Susan Dewhurst building at 54 Walton St.

Their renovations have uncovered some wonderful features, such as the original wood flooring and brickwork. The Fiskes have converted the top two floors — previously storage or unused space — into their home. It has two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and an outdoor space.

And for the ground floor, they have found a new tenant — a ladies' clothing store that will carry on the building's heritage as a mercantile shop.

Steve Henderson of Henderson Carpentry won for Individual achievement, with his work on a wide range of projects cited — especially his restoration of 110 Walton St. after fire damage.

Henderson said he feels fortunate to have been born and raised in Port Hope, with the opportunity to get involved in this kind of work early on.

“I have always lived in older homes and always took the opportunity to see how they were constructed. That passion I learned at quite a young age,” he said.

“Every day I have no alarm. I wake up and I am incredibly happy to do what I do. It's a fantastic community, and I work with fantastic people.”

“Heritage buildings are very special, and the people who deal with them deserve the credit they received tonight,” Mayor Sanderson said.

“It's for that reason we have such a wonderful streetscape.”