Get on board for March 4 train show

COBOURG -

Another train show is in the offing in one of Lake Ontario's shoreline towns.

Following the February one in Port Hope, there will be another this weekend at the Cobourg Lions Centre on Elgin Street.

The 22nd annual Cobourg Model Train Show is slated for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

"This year marks the twenty-second year for the model train show, and the popularity of this event continues to grow,” organizer Scott Berry stated in his press release.

“For many families, this has become an annual event because it appeals to both the model train enthusiast and to those who simply have a love for trains.

"Special historical displays depicting the local history of railroads in our area will also be on display."

Berry said that the show appeals to everyone from children to collectors and train and history buffs.

“The model train layouts are presented in all shapes and sizes, each highly detailed with model buildings, scenery and special effects.”

Admission for those over 12 years is $5, and $1 for those aged 12 and under.

For more information, contact Berry at 905 676-5488 or 905 372-4709.