Cupcake Day brings special treat for Louis

COBOURG — Friends of the Northumberland Humane Society got into the cupcake business for a day on Monday, as their annual Cupcake Day fundraiser was held in several locations.

The Northumberland Humane Society Thrift Shop in Cobourg was an example to emulate, with literally dozens of cupcakes on offer and nicely packaged up at $1 apiece, with packages of four for $3.50 and packages of six for $4.50.

Everyone came through to provide the cupcakes as well, volunteer Roma Colbert said. In her building alone, two neighbours baked up 100 of them.

Roma thought the day should also be special for Louis, their beloved live-in mascot, so she looked up a recipe that is actually designed for cats (with cat food and olive oil among the ingredients). But fellow volunteer Mara Lusis had a better idea.

Mara got out her crochet hook and scrap yarn, and whomped up a batch of catnip cupcake toys — which is how prettily crafted catnip cupcakes came to be sold that day as well.

Treated to a pair of the goodies on his favourite perch in the store's sunny front window, Louis decided it was a very good day indeed.

COBOURG — A fun day out on March 4 is also an important fundraiser for Cobourg's Beginnings Pregnancy Care Centre.

Director Tineke DeJong is pleased to announce the big art show and sale they have organized at the Columbus Community Centre. With artwork from the students at St. Mary Secondary School, Port Hope High School and Northumberland Christian School, there should be quite a variety to choose from.

There will be a silent auction and bake-sale table, plus free refreshments and live music by Tyler Koke.

As well, Tineke said, your $5 admission enters you in a door-prize raffle.

It's all in support of Beginnings, a not-for-profit agency that operates on a client-centred basis to assist families with such things as referrals and help with necessities like food, clothing, formula, baby food and diapers.

“We support the family as a unit, however that may look, to provide a nourishing and supportive environment for children,” Tineke said.

“Our mission is, our children are our future. So we want them to have a fulfilling and healthy start to life.”

The Columbus Community Centre is located at 232 Spencer St. E. in Cobourg, and the art show and sale runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on Beginnings, check out the Beginnings Northumberland Facebook page.

COBOURG — Hats off to the students at Cobourg Collegiate Institute for their upcoming production of Michael Frayn's Noises Off.

The project involves nine student actors, an original theme song composed by a CCI student, a student stage manager, two student costume co-ordinators, and a brand-new two-storey revolving set designed by teacher Shawn Davis (built under his supervision by students in his senior construction technology classes).

Described as a play within a play, the press release says it is farce at its finest.

“We have been rehearsing since October as this is a huge production,” it said.

“In Act One, we meet a bumbling British cast stumbling through their dress rehearsal of Nothing On, hoping to get through it just once before they open the next day.

“In Act Two, the set revolves to reveal their behind-the-scenes antics during their opening-night performance.

“Finally, Act Three reveals the sad state of the troupe on closing night of a two-month tour of the show.”

The talented young cast have succeeded at the challenge of capturing the subtleties of the humour and the timing of the fast-paced laugh-a-minute show, which runs from April 4 to 7 in the school's beautiful new Great Hall.

They will perform for a number of feeder schools who have been invited to a matinee performance. Seats are still available for the evening shows, and tickets are available at the door ($10 for adults, $5 for students).

CCI is located at 335 King St. E.

COBOURG — A fun free family event is planned for March break at the Art Gallery of Northumberland.

Enjoy Fun With Fibre March 15 from noon to 4 p.m., a hands-on fibre fair where you can learn about different kinds of fibre art and try out rug hooking, weaving, spinning, knitting and felting.

It's a free event, but donations are appreciated.

The gallery is located on the third floor west at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W., Cobourg), and your visit might be a good time to take in the current exhibit Then And Now: Hooked Rugs in Canada — A Canada 150 Exhibition. This show runs through April 30, and there are satellite exhibits at the Colborne Art Gallery, Port Hope Public Library, Brighton Public Library and Campbellford Public Library.

Looking ahead, some other interesting exhibits can be expected for 2017:

• Betrothed — A Marriage of Photography and Weddings runs May 4 to June 18.

• Canada 150 — A Multidisciplinary Exhibition from the AGN's Permanent Collection is on from June 22 to Sept. 3.

• Donald Stuart — A Retrospective and Homage will be on display from Sept. 9 to Oct. 29.

For more information, visit http://www.artgalleryofnorthumberland.com.

PORT HOPE — The Port Hope Public Library invites you to consider a staycation for March break.

That way you won't miss the big launch party for the new Ted Staunton book Harry and Clare's Amazing Staycation March 13 at 11 a.m. And thanks to Furby House Books, you can get your own copy on the spot.

You can also be around for more fun later in the week, such as Tuesday's Grow Your Own Family Tree program and the Wednesday activity — learning about bird watching and making a bird feeder — both at 11 a.m.

The library is located at 31 Queen St. For more information, call 905-885-4712.

