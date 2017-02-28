Council hears CIP report

COBOURG -

Cobourg council's recent committee-of-the-whole meeting included a report on its new Downtown Cobourg Vitalization Community Improvement Plan.

Begun last year, director of planning Glenn McGlashon said, it provides incentives in the form of credits and loans to encourage private developers to pursue rehabilitation, restoration and redevelopment projects in the downtown core.

“There are a number of programs that help provide credits and loans for redevelopment and rehabilitation projects,” McGlashon said.

“Each of these programs can be used for a variety of purposes.”

Five projects last year each received support in the range of $50,000 for such purposes as facade restoration and roofing repairs.

A subcommittee of the Downtown Coalition has been formed to look at issues in four key areas: project selection and criteria evaluation, application intake and approval, marketing and communication, and reporting and monitoring.

Heritage planner Alison Torrie-Lapaire shared some of the criteria by which applications are evaluated on a weighted scale. These include other sources of financing, visual impact, impact on targeted business attraction, historical-preservation impact, percentage of square footage of business and residential use, and impact on structural integrity.

The proposal is to accept applications twice a year, before Victoria Day and before Labour Day, Torrie-Lapaire said. The 2017 budget included $150,000 for this program.

The monitoring component will include an annual report to council, as well as a more comprehensive evaluation every five years to examine its impact on the downtown.

This kind of program works, Councillor Suzanne Seguin stated.

“I see this possibly a a model for other communities to follow down the road.”