Cobourg prepares for spring

COBOURG -

Though winter is such a recent memory, Councillor Brian Darling said at this week's Cobourg council meeting, it's already time to make your marina reservations for the 2017 boating season.

March 1 is the day the marina begins taking individual reservations — a reversal of its usual policy of taking group reservations first and individual reservations later.

Darling said that the warmer weather means the outdoor rink at Rotary Park will not be open for March break. A lot of school children will be disappointed, he said, “but there's not much we can do about it.”

Along with decommissioning the ice surface, Darling noted, town staffers are already preparing for spring in other ways, such as constructing new picnic tables at the new parks facility.

Over at the town greenhouse, Darling added they have begun planting seeds and clippings, and are looking forward to an open house May 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.