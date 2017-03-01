What are you giving up?

Shrove Tuesday, Fat Tuesday, Pancake Tuesday. This is what we celebrated a few days ago.

The beginning of Lent is always signalled by Pancake Tuesday. Lent is the season of Christian observance for the time before Easter. A time when something is traditionally given up in memory of Christ’s sacrifice for us.

In today’s world the association between Pancake Tuesday and Lent is often lost. The origins of the day date back to before refrigeration. The idea behind pancake or shrove Tuesday is that fatty foods would be consumed in order for Christians to fast during Lent as they approached Easter. Christians would go for confession and be ‘shriven’. Today we concern ourselves less with fasting during Lent. Instead many Christians often decide to give something up during Lent.

Most often when people describe what they give up for Lent items such as chocolate, alcohol or dessert are mentioned. In other words, what is often given up is an item or activity which we might consider an indulgence. Something that we enjoy and which is non-essential to our day to day living.

While the symbolic gesture of giving something up for Lent is good. I often feel it doesn’t accomplish much. After all, it does not feel like much of a sacrifice. Yes, we might enjoy chocolates, but our quality of life and well being is not significantly changed by giving it up for 40 days.

I wonder how our lives and the lives of those around us might change if we gave up hatred, jealousy, pettiness, intolerance, bitterness, negativity and our own ego instead of extravagant treats or other items of privilege.

What change might we notice as a result of giving up these things? Might we move towards a more tolerant and loving society? This is what I believe is missing from the discussion of Lent and giving something up. The practice of abstaining from one item is supposed to be a spiritual discipline. I would argue that giving up chocolate or other trivial items does not amount to a spiritual sacrifice. Giving up chocolates does not make a significant impact or change in your life, nor does it force you to ask basic and fundamental questions about who you are.

Jesus chose to give in a world that takes, to love in a world that hates and to heal in a world that injures. Jesus offered mercy, forgiveness and compassion. What would the world look life if Christians actually offered these same things? What if during this Lenten season we gave up hatred, bitterness, jealousy and intolerance and offered love instead?

How would our lives change? How would the lives of those around us change? What difference would we notice and how might we see the glory of God in our actions?

Rev. Neil Ellis is the minister of St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Cobourg (standrewscobourg.org)