Parr to hold book signing in Port Hope

PORT HOPE -

Furby House Books in Port Hope invites you to meet renowned Canadian pianist Patricia Parr this Friday, March 3, as she attends a book signing for Above Parr: Memoir of a Child Prodigy.

Citing violinist Jascha Heifetz, Parr said in the press release that he once described prodigiousness as a usually-fatal disease that he'd had the good fortune to survive.

“Like Heifetz, I too am very fortunate,” she declared.

Deemed a child prodigy at the age of seven, Parr became an accomplished soloist as well as an integral part of classical-music ensembles.

Critically acclaimed performances ensued, along with a teaching career that began in 1974 at the University of Toronto Faculty of Music. And then there was the Amici Chamber Ensemble — Parr, Joaquin Valdenpenas and David Hetherington, who enjoyed a friendly rapport along with the extraordinary music in local and international performances for 20 years.

“Listening to your own playing is the key — hearing in your head what you are about to play before it is played, listening acutely to what you have played and then judging whether it is, indeed, what you intended to play,” Parr stated.

She went on to receive the Order of Canada in 2002 for her gifts as a guest artist, mentor, teacher and supporter of Canadian composers.

Her memoir includes an eight-track CD of her work, mostly live unedited performances, that spans the course of her career.

Furby House is located at 65 Walton St., and the event begins at 6:30 p.m. March 3. Refreshments will be served.