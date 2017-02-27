Operation Bye Bye Bailey is in May

PORT HOPE -

The removal of the old Bailey bridge that has been in use for more than 30 years at Port Hope's Barrett Street finally has a removal date.

Councillor Terry Hickey said at last week's committee-of-the-whole meeting that the removal of the bridge is set for the weekend of May 12 to 14.

“It is being conducted as a military operation, now known in the community and in the military as Operation Bye Bye Bailey,” Hickey said.

A Bailey bridge is a portable prefabricated truss bridge developed by the British for military use during the Second World War. The one in Port Hope was brought in soon after the great 1980 flood on the Ganaraska River caused too much damage to the bridge that was previously there in what was then seen as a temporary measure.

Last March, Northumberland MPP Lou Rinaldi announced an Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund grant of $921,946, to be matched by Port Hope and used to create a rigid-frame concrete structure.

Last November, with the bridge nearing the end of its lifespan, Port Hope residents Ted and Deb Walker became the last people to drive over its wooden surface before it was closed for good.

Now, Hickey said, it's time to say bye-bye to the Bailey.

“We hope to have a community event around that — hopefully the weather will be good,” he said.

“It looks like it will be quite a phenomenal day, and very interesting for everybody.”