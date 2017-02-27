NHH asks for strategic plan feedback one last time

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Northumberland Hills Hospital is looking for a final round of feedback on its Draft Strategic Plan Elements document until March 8.

The hospital has already received input from all corners of the West Northumberland community in a collaborative strategic-planning process launched in November. Titled Creating Our Future Together, the initiative has involved community conversations, staff and physician consultations, individual surveys (through electronic, hard-copy and face-to-face avenues), and meetings with municipal leaders, partner organizations and interest groups.

In all, the hospital press release estimated more than 450 internal and external stake holders had provided input.

This information was received and reviewed at a January working session involving the hospital board, medical leads and senior management. This group also studied the findings of a recent environmental scan that provided key information regarding future trends in patient needs and volumes.

With support from MacPhie, the consultancy assisting in the process, a high-level draft document has emerged that will form the basis for the 2017-2020 strategic plan, with completion scheduled for this spring.

For purposes of validation, the document sets out proposed key elements, mapping out the following:

• An updated mission and vision (now consolidated into one statement — Our Shared Purpose).

• Draft values, both current and proposed (to be finalized and given further context in a series of internal discussions that will take place in the coming weeks).

• Draft strategic enablers (supports that were deemed necessary in order for the hospital to achieve its strategic priorities).

• Draft strategic objectives and priorities.

Director of communications and community engagement Jennifer Gillard emphasized that this is the final validation phase of the strategic-planning process.

The Elements document is a high-level summary of the key components that are expected to be included in the final strategic plan, capturing the top themes of the input and information gathered to date, she said.

Gillard shared the group's hope that this final opportunity for public input will validate that the big themes were captured and that nothing essential was missed.

“Our stake holders have told us what we’re doing well and where we can do better,” hospital president and chief executive officer Linda Davis said in the press release.

“Reflecting all the input we have received, these proposed key elements will form the basis of our 2017-2020 strategic plan.

“We thank all those who have provided input to date. Now we are asking our stake holders to validate that we have captured the key themes of what they told us by reviewing the draft document and sharing any further feedback.”

A copy of the Draft Strategic Plan Elements document can be reviewed at www.nhh.ca, with hard copies also available upon request.

Until the end of the day on March 8, feedback can be shared through e-mail (info@nhh.ca) and phone (905-377-7757).

Northumberland Hills Hospital is working toward a completed 2017-2020 strategic plan by April. The full and final version of the document will be shared via the hospital’s communication channels at that time.