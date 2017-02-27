PORT HOPE -

A proposed Municipal Access Fishing Pass for all Municipal and Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority properties is in the works.

Port Hope Director of Parks, Recreation and Culture Jim McCormack spoke in his Salmon Fishing Report about revising a number of issues along the Ganaraska River.

Another issue raised was to petition the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to revise the Ontario Fishing Regulations to prohibit night fishing on the river from Aug. 15 to Sept. 30 between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. from the Robertson Street bridge to the Jocelyn Street bridge, and also to adjust the local by-law.

The report concerning the Municipal Access Pass will return to the March 7 committee-of-the-whole council meeting, and will also be available for community consultation and public feedback.

McCormack said the salmon along the river attract anglers from Ontario, Quebec and the United States, and that the Ganaraska is the top-fished tributary on Lake Ontario's north shore.

In 2016, it was estimated that 8,000 fish passed through Corbett’s Dam.

Because Chinooks spawn in the fall and die naturally, McCormack said, anglers may not treat them with the same respect as other species such as rainbow and brown trout.

Over the years, the department has noticed incidences of bad behaviour including snagging, gaffing, netting fish, fishing in a sanctuary, harvesting roe and leaving remains to spoil, fishing without a valid license and keeping more than the daily limits. As well, illegal alcohol consumption, swearing and leaving garbage have become issues the municipality has to deal with.

A working group has been established that includes representatives from municipal staff, Port Hope Police, Ganaraska Region Conservation Authority, the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Police allocated $8,000 to provide for enforcement, after having spent 151 hours in 2016 laying 196 charges under the headings of fish-and-wildlife, Liquor License Act and by-law infractions. Ministry personnel put in 437 hours on foot patrol, laying 63 fish-and-wildlife infraction charges and issuing 48 warnings.

Total cost to the municipality for the upkeep and enforcement along the Ganaraska River is nearly $20,000.

Added enforcement brought positive results, but problems still exist.

The Municipal Access Pass will be beneficial in helping to discourage illegal fishing behaviour, and as a means in which to recover costs associated with fishing along the river.

The pass would be mandatory for all anglers between the ages of 18 and 65 while fishing on municipal or GRCA properties. A valid Ontario Outdoors Card and fishing license would also be a requirement.

Revenues would be shared among the police, municipality and GRCA.

“The program would assist enforcement officers in that individuals wearing the identifiable pass would already produce a valid fishing license,” McCormack said.

“Officers could focus on those not wearing the pass, although spot inspections would be required to ensure passes were not being passed on from angler to angler.

“It is believe that a program such as this may reduce the likelihood of those who choose to fish illegally, as they will not want to purchase an additional license. It may also assist with limiting the number of anglers on the river, thus reducing congestion and enabling a 'fair chase' approach to fishing.”

McCormack stated staff are working with the GRCA to identify clearly ownership of the riverbanks and bed, with the anticipation this process will be completed in the coming weeks.

“Should it be found that a larger percentage of the riverbed is owned by others (i.e. private, Crown, Province), then it may not be worthwhile implementing the access pass as anglers could legally fish these certain areas which may create over-crowding in other areas.”

If the Municipal Access Pass costs $40 for a year or $15 for a weekend pass, based on selling an estimated 400 to 500 passes, it would recoup most of the cost to taxpayers.

Implementing the program would cost an estimated $1,500.

McCormack said that staff recommends continuing with a zero-tolerance enforcement presence, increased educational awareness and the implementation of a Municipal Access Pass.

If the program does proceed it would not be enacted until sometime in the summer.

The ministry and anglers-and-hunters federation do not support the program, and McCormack said one of their reasons is that it restricts access to public land in order to fish.

“But what they are misunderstanding is, this is public land, but it’s public land that is owned by the town, the taxpayers, residents and the Municipality of Port Hope — not for anyone in the province and beyond, for anyone to come and use as they wish.”

McCormack relates it to someone wanting to use a ball diamond or launching a boat. There is a cost associated with it.

“It’s Port Hope’s public land that is maintained and funded by Port Hope residents,” he stated.

The fines paid under charges Port Hope Police laid under the Fisheries Act went right to the province, he added. With a Municipal Access Pass, the municipality will recoup some of the costs associated with maintaining the river.

Councillor Jeff Lees, whose portfolio includes Parks, Recreation and Culture, said the problem has been increasing for a number of years. Enforcement initiatives from last year helped, but there still needs to be a solution to help the residents who pay for the maintenance and enforcement of the river.

“This is the downtown of Port Hope,” Lees pointed out.

“Tourists and business owners have to deal with garbage and the smell, swearing, drinking right in the downtown core. We are dealing with this, they are not.

“Real fishermen, down in the main corridor, they really don’t believe this is fishing — the fish are corralled, people are standing in the middle of the river. The fish don’t really have a chance.”

“It’s the mess, it’s the smell. Fall is a busy season for tourism and it just doesn’t look good for the municipality.”

Lees finds it ironic that the province and the federation of anglers and hunters opposes the pass, as they charge fees.

“The Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters charge fees for their memberships and other places you have to be a member in order to fish and hunt. And also with the MNR, they get all of the money back from the licensing and the fines,” he said.

“Port Hope residents are paying for overtime for Port Hope Police. They are issuing tickets, but it all goes back to the province.

“So, the OFAH and MNR are against us but, meanwhile, we are the ones holding the bill at the end of the day. The Port Hope taxpayers don’t deserve that.”

The chamber of commerce does support the Municipal Access Pass, Lees said.

“We think with the Municipal Access Pass is doable for Port Hope. It’s municipal land and it’s GRCA land,” he said.

“Between the GRCA — who support us — and us, we think we have the right to do this.”