Health unit board hears of harm-reduction strategy

PORT HOPE -

Naloxone, administered as a nasal spray or by needle, is being distributed to stakeholders in the community (including emergency responder), to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, says Peterborough AIDS Resource Network prevention and education co-ordinator, Chris Jardin —a membert of the Harm Reduction Programming Committee of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

But Jardin says it should be spread more widely.

Key training is taking place among the key stakeholders of the communities in the tri-county area of the health unit, Hardin said, and the Port Hope-based health unit itself will become a distributing site for Naloxone.

“If you or anyone you know is using opioid drugs they should have Naloxone,” Jardin also stressed at a recent health unit board meeting presentation.

Of the three areas the health unit covers, Haliburton County has the third-highest rate of opioid deaths in Ontario, board members were told. Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County statistics were significantly less, but any death is one too many.

“A huge part of this program is education,” Jardin said.

Other harm-reduction program elements include the Fentanyl Patch 4 program (which requires those prescribed the pain reliever to return used patches before getting new ones at pharmacies) and safe (sterile) needle exchanges.

The latter will be established soon at the health unit's three offices including Port Hope.

“We will be offering needle-exchange services in Brighton and Campbellford during sexual-health clinics,” the program's presentation continued.

The board heard that the program provides a respectful, non-judgmental approach to reducing harms associated with behaviours that meet people where they are. It is not about “fixing” people, but listening and building a therapeutic relationship.

The drug strategy involves many community members and the presentation listed the four pillars of the community effort as prevention, treatment, harm reduction and enforcement.

Having a consistent approach across the community with improved communication will enable a better response to evolving drug trends and “ultimately reduce harms associated with drugs,” it concluded.