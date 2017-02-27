Have your say on PVNCCDSB strategic plan

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board director of education Michael Nasello has embarked on an ambitious outreach campaign to hear as many voices in the school board as possible in a review of the board's strategic plan.

As part of the review, Nasello will lead more than 60 focus groups, including meetings with students and staff in each of the board’s 36 schools. Over the next few weeks, he will also conduct public town-hall meetings in each of the board's four jurisdictions — City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough and Clarington, as well as Northumberland.

“Our current strategic priorities have been serving us well,” Nasello said in the board's press release.

“But after three years we’re at a crossroads, and we want to hear from our students, staff, parents and communities to help us determine whether we should maintain the current path or head in a new direction.”

Throughout the next four months, Nasello will also hear from the board’s clergy partners, examine issues from a First Nation, Métis and Inuit perspective, and receive input on topics such as special education and welcoming newcomers from Syria and elsewhere.

“We’re committed to transparency and accountability, and that means we want to hear from as many voices in our system as possible,” he said.

The PVNCCDSB Strategic Plan 2014 to 2017 consists of a vision statement and a set of five strategic priorities that act as a roadmap for board planning:

• Teaching and living the faith.

• Implementing the best teaching practices.

• Using technology.

• Ensuring the well-being of its 14,600 students.

• Employing fair and transparent processes in human resources.

The board welcomes members of the public and those interested in Catholic education in their communities to have their voices heard in the review process, which will come to Cobourg in a March 29 town-hall meeting at St. Mary Secondary School (1050 Birchwood Trail) from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

A meeting has already taken place in Lindsay, and further meetings are planned March 30 in Peteroborough (at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School) and May 9 in Courtice (at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School) — also from 7 to 8:30 p.m.