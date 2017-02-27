GreenLife Solar plans Alnwick-Haldimand project

ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP -

GreenLife Solar Projects Inc. is proposing an installation at 58 Moore Rd. in Alnwick/Haldimand Township.

It is for 100 kilowatts and is listed on the Environmental Activity and Sector Registry.

The proposal came to Alnwick/Halimand council, but clerk Robin van de Moosdyk said there was neither support nor non-support given at that time.

Instead, councillors set a public meeting for the members of the public to review the proposal April 18 at 7 p.m. in Grafton, van de Moosdyk said in an e-mail interview.

This is one of several projects that the township may see constructed in the near future.

In neighbouring Hamilton Township, a new solar farm is expected to be up and running at County Roads 9 and 15 next year. It is a 500-kilowatt pole-mounted construction project. It was not endorsed by council primarily because of construction-related issues connected to a large Baltimore-area solar farm which affected roads, streams and neighbouring properties.

Another solar project proposed farther west is in the Campbellcroft area in the Municipality of Port Hope. Some neighbours have already been in touch with Agriculture Minister Jeff Leal claiming the project would be on prime agricultural land.

The provincial government, and not municipal governments, oversee and approve solar projects. But those with the endorsement of municipal governments gain more points when submitting applications.