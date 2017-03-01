Disney is part of every family’s history

I recently watched Star Wars’ The Force Wakes Up (or something like that) on Netflix. And as a hardcore Star Trek fan, critiquing the film would be like a dog reviewing a cat.

However, as anyone will tell you: it was spectacular. Okay, end of movie review (except that I couldn’t figure out how Chewbacca and CP3O hadn’t aged one bit while Han Solo looked more like Han So-old. But the cordless canister vacuum side-kick did look a bit dusty).

What strikes me about the franchise is that it is now steered by the indomitable Disney juggernaut. The movie should have been called Star Wars: The Mouse House Awakens.

I don’t know anyone who hasn’t grown up on Disney flicks. In the 1950s and 60s, Disney ruled child entertainment. I’m not kidding. There was no bigger show in town if you didn’t count Looney Tunes and Flintstones cartoons. I was raised on 101 Dalmatians, The Jungle Book, and the Mickey Mouse Club. And that was just after Cinderella, Snow White, Bambi and Pinocchio. My childhood heroes were TV’s Davy Crockett and Zorro.

My kids grew up on Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Toy Story and Beauty and the Beast. My whole family loved that wholesome stuff. It always brought us together in one place.

Disney has been a part of every family’s entertainment universe, except for a small blip in the early 70’s into the 80’s when the corporation’s fare was not that well produced nor received. Then came the "Disney Decade." They formed Touchstone Studios and put out gold like Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) and Pretty Woman (1990). Since then, Disney has come back with an even greater vengeance and once again is on top of every generation’s memory- making machine.

Old moustachioed Uncle Walt’s modern portfolio now includes the franchises of The Muppets, Pixar, and Marvel superhero movies to just name a few. Wow. The Mouse is back.

What’s next, taking over the James Bond series?

What really blows me away is that my grown-up kids collect the DVD’s from the Disney Corporation’s movies that preceded their births. I fondly remember my childhood through my Disney heroes and cartoon characters; the days that I spent enjoying them with my Mom and Dad. I recently gave my old 10 cent Disney movie comic book collection to my daughter.

Through Disney Corp’s incomparable power of nostalgia, every generation continues to build upon their formative years, enjoying incredibly inventive new and old Mouse House productions.

The studio’s perpetual genius pool has never been content with simply keeping up with technology. They have actually led the way in cartooning and special effects from the very beginning.

The recent live-action reboot of The Jungle Book is a sampler of the greater plan that the company has spread out on their drawing board: Redoing the cartoon classics in more dramatic form. Next, is Beauty and the Beast, and it looks awesome.

So with Marvel super-heroes and Star Wars under the auspicious wing of the House that Walt built, subsequent generations can look forward to what is certainly going to be the continuation of a “beautiful relationship.”

Thanks for the memories, Uncle Walt and company.