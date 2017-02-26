School board taking Wall of Honour nominations

NORTHUMBERLAND -

In celebration of its 20th year as a school district, the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School is establishing a Wall of Honour at its Peterborough headquarters and will begin taking nominations annually.

This dedicated area will acknowledge those individuals who have made significant contributions to the board and its students, the press release announced.

“Through our 20 years as a school district, our staff, countless volunteers and community partners have provided our students with an educational program that is world class,” board chair Cathy Abraham stated in the news release.

“We can see clearly, through the many accomplishments of all of our graduates, the true testament to these years of hard work and dedication to public education.”

“Across our country, and across the globe, our graduates are leaders in their fields,” director of education W.R. (Rusty) Hick added.

“They are enriching and even transforming their communities and creating a better future for us all. We thought it would be fitting to honour the builders of our board who have contributed in an outstanding fashion to our journey over time.”

Nominations are now being accepted of those who have provided outstanding service in support of public education across the board. Nominees will also have demonstrated a record of supporting students or staff through significant contributions above and beyond what would normally be considered part of their roles.

Nominations will be accepted until March 27 at http://www.kprschools.ca/en/our_board/boardroom/wallofhonour.html.