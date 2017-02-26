The Colborne Art Gallery is set to host a one-man show displaying the works of guest artist Ronald Peter, who has been in many juried shows over the past few years and whose talent has garnered numerous awards and accolades from the arts community.

This show is entitled "Power of the Pen” – an exhibition of pen and ink drawings and paintings that speak to the pen and its ability to create powerful images in a simple yet striking way.

It opens Saturday, March 4, at which time the artist will be present, and runs until April 9.